One Person In Custody Following Incident In Counties Manukau
Saturday, 3 September 2022, 5:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Inspector Shaun
Vickers.
Police have one person in custody
following an incident at a property in Counties Manukau
earlier this morning.
Police were called to the
address on Lakewood Court at around 4:30am.
On
arrival, a woman was located deceased at the
scene.
Another woman was located at the address and
taken into custody.
There will be a Police presence in
the area today, including cordons around the Lakewood Court
property, where a scene examination is expected to
continue.
While we are in the early stages of our
enquiries we want to reassure the community we do not
believe there to be an ongoing risk to the
public.
Further information will be provided when
available.
