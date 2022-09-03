One Person In Custody Following Incident In Counties Manukau

Attributed to Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers.

Police have one person in custody following an incident at a property in Counties Manukau earlier this morning.

Police were called to the address on Lakewood Court at around 4:30am.

On arrival, a woman was located deceased at the scene.

Another woman was located at the address and taken into custody.

There will be a Police presence in the area today, including cordons around the Lakewood Court property, where a scene examination is expected to continue.

While we are in the early stages of our enquiries we want to reassure the community we do not believe there to be an ongoing risk to the public.

Further information will be provided when available.

