Search Underway For Overdue Jet Ski Fisherman

Inspector Jason Homan:

A search operation is underway for a man overdue from a fishing trip at Kawakawa Bay.

The man left on his jet ski from the Kawakawa Bay boat ramp on Saturday, but has failed to return.

Police will be searching the area today, with the assistance of Police Maritime Section, Police Eagle helicopter and a Coastguard fixed-wing plane.

Police are asking members of the public on the water in the Kawakawa Bay and Firth of Thames area today to be vigilant and report any sightings of the jet ski, floating debris, or fishing equipment.

Anyone who can provide information about sightings is asked to mark down the GPS coordinates and contact Coastguard Radio or call *500.

Information can also be provided to Police on 111 using event number P051789739.

