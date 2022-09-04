Search Underway For Overdue Jet Ski Fisherman
Sunday, 4 September 2022, 1:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Jason Homan:
A search operation is
underway for a man overdue from a fishing trip at Kawakawa
Bay.
The man left on his jet ski from the Kawakawa Bay
boat ramp on Saturday, but has failed to
return.
Police will be searching the area today, with
the assistance of Police Maritime Section, Police Eagle
helicopter and a Coastguard fixed-wing plane.
Police
are asking members of the public on the water in the
Kawakawa Bay and Firth of Thames area today to be vigilant
and report any sightings of the jet ski, floating debris, or
fishing equipment.
Anyone who can provide information
about sightings is asked to mark down the GPS coordinates
and contact Coastguard Radio or call *500.
Information
can also be provided to Police on 111 using event number
P051789739.
