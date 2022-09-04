Police Appeal For Information Following SH1 Incident
Sunday, 4 September 2022, 1:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Sergeant Dave Wilkinson:
Northland Police
are currently investigating after a man was found deceased
on SH1, 13 kilometres South of Waipu, on
Saturday.
Emergency services were called about 8:50am
yesterday to the scene, between Waipu Gorge Road and
SH12.
The Serious Crash Unit attended and indications
suggest the man was likely struck by a vehicle.
Police
are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed an
incident on this stretch of road to come forward.
We
are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was
in the area of Brynderwyn Summit and Artillery Road, between
7pm and 10pm on Friday evening.
We are also interested
in hearing from anyone who may have dashcam footage that may
be of use.
If you can help, please call 105 and quote
event number
P051784129.
