Police Appeal For Information Following SH1 Incident

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilkinson:

Northland Police are currently investigating after a man was found deceased on SH1, 13 kilometres South of Waipu, on Saturday.

Emergency services were called about 8:50am yesterday to the scene, between Waipu Gorge Road and SH12.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and indications suggest the man was likely struck by a vehicle.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed an incident on this stretch of road to come forward.

We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area of Brynderwyn Summit and Artillery Road, between 7pm and 10pm on Friday evening.

We are also interested in hearing from anyone who may have dashcam footage that may be of use.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote event number P051784129.

