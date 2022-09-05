Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sale Of Old Pool Site Paves Way For School Expansion

Monday, 5 September 2022, 4:48 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has completed the sale of the former Wānaka Community Pool site to the Ministry of Education (MoE) allowing the land to be included in further expansion of Mount Aspiring College (MAC).

The pool closed in 2018 in line with the opening of new QLDC aquatic facilities at Wānaka Recreation Centre (WRC). Whilst the building itself remains, MAC has been using the land around it for temporary classroom space since 2019 under a licence to occupy arrangement between MoE and QLDC.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult confirmed today that settlement had occurred as he joined MAC Chair Dr Ian Hall and Principal Nicola Jacobsen on a tour of the first new buildings of the school’s ongoing expansion to be occupied by students.

“There was never any doubt that the old pool site would become part of the MAC campus but like any sale of a community asset there were obviously a few legal hoops to jump through before that could be formally concluded. These included working with the Department of Conservation on the revocation of the site’s reserve status,” he said.

“The new buildings elsewhere on campus look very impressive and I’m delighted that the school and Ministry’s vision can now extend across to the former Council-managed land in a way that will benefit the Upper Clutha student community for years to come.”

Dr Hall said the timing of the settlement was ideal.

“We’re beginning to open new buildings which are the first tangible benefits for our school community after a huge amount of work by staff, my board colleagues, the Ministry and our project partners. The formal acquisition of the old pool site means we can move forward with confidence with the rest of our plans,” he said.

“The focus for this site will be health, wellbeing and fitness and we’re excited to see the future development of these parts of the school curriculum.”

Ministry of Education’s Head of Property, Sam Fowler is pleased with how all parties worked together to support the future of Mount Aspiring College and educational outcomes for ākonga in the district.

“The work of Council and Ministry of Education staff, alongside the College, to bring about this outcome is a great example of local and central government working together to deliver the best outcomes for local communities.”

The original Wānaka Community Pool at 121 Plantation Road was a Wānaka and District Lions Club project that opened in 1992. QLDC subsequently took over management of the facility on behalf of the community in 2009 before its closure and opening of brand new aquatic facilities at WRC in 2018.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Jeremy Rose: On The Grassroots Struggle To Create A New Constitution In Chile


Yesterday (4th September) New Zealand’s Chilean community voted overwhelmingly to approve a draft constitution in their homeland. It has been described as the world’s first truly feminist, environmental, and indigenous constitution. In Wellington the vote was 84% to approve and just 16% rejecting, and in Auckland it was 72% to 28%. The votes were called out one-by-one and an audible groan could be heard among the small crowd at Wellington’s Mercure Hotel, just after 6pm, Sunday night...
More>>




 
 

Government: Pathways To Make New Zealand Home Now Open
The Government is delivering on its promise of a responsive and streamlined immigration system to help relieve workforce shortages while providing meaningful humanitarian support, Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>


Government: Foreign Minister To Visit Papua New Guinea
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Papua New Guinea next week to engage kanohi ki te kanohi with partners and visit key development initiatives in the region... More>>


Government: GST Proposal For KiwiSaver Fees Will Not Go Ahead
The Government will not proceed with a proposal to standardise the application of GST to fees and services of managed fund providers... More>>


National: Rotorua Emergency Housing Shows Govt Failure
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in complete denial about her Government’s failure over housing and its consequences, National’s Housing Spokesperson Chris Bishop says. “The appalling scenes of intimidation, violence, misery and crime... More>>


Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 