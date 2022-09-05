Missing Man Located, Copland Valley

Through joint search efforts a missing man has been located in Copland

Valley.

Late Saturday afternoon Police received a report of concern regarding the

safety and wellbeing of a man seen near the Welcome Flat Hut.

The hut is a six hour walk from the road with beautiful landscape, which

makes it a popular route amongst the tramping community.

An initial search failed to locate the man and the alarm was upgraded, as he

faced spending a night in the area's rugged terrain.

“West Coast SAR deployed soon after, Police staff, a Police dog team, and

LandSAR volunteers from across the West Coast came to assist,” says

Inspector Jacqui Corner.

“The area is pretty unforgiving, so unless you have all of the proper

equipment and clothing, being out overnight is a huge concern.”

The man was located at around midday today as a result of the collaboration

of Police, LandSAR, Alpine Cliff Rescue teams, rescue and civilian

helicopters, and a dedicated group of local volunteers.

He was found near Douglas Rock Hut, about 10 hours from the road and four

hours from where he was initially seen.

The man has been airlifted by the Rescue Helicopter from Greymouth and is now

receiving medical attention - he is expected to make a full recovery.

“The response from emergency services and search and rescue professionals

on the West Coast was amazing and ultimately is the reason we found this

man.”

“It is great to live in a community where so many people are willing to

pitch in to help someone who is in need of help.”

© Scoop Media

