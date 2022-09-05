Missing Man Located, Copland Valley
Through joint search efforts a missing man has been
located in Copland
Valley.
Late Saturday afternoon
Police received a report of concern regarding the
safety and wellbeing of a man seen near the Welcome Flat Hut.
The hut is a six hour walk from the road with
beautiful landscape, which
makes it a popular route amongst the tramping community.
An initial search
failed to locate the man and the alarm was upgraded, as
he
faced spending a night in the area's rugged terrain.
“West Coast SAR deployed soon after, Police
staff, a Police dog team, and
LandSAR volunteers from across the West Coast came to assist,” says
Inspector Jacqui Corner.
“The area is pretty unforgiving, so
unless you have all of the proper
equipment and clothing, being out overnight is a huge concern.”
The man was
located at around midday today as a result of the
collaboration
of Police, LandSAR, Alpine Cliff Rescue teams, rescue and civilian
helicopters, and a dedicated group of local volunteers.
He was found near Douglas
Rock Hut, about 10 hours from the road and four
hours from where he was initially seen.
The man has been
airlifted by the Rescue Helicopter from Greymouth and is
now
receiving medical attention - he is expected to make a full recovery.
“The response from emergency
services and search and rescue professionals
on the West Coast was amazing and ultimately is the reason we found this
man.”
“It is great to live in a community
where so many people are willing to
pitch in to help someone who is in need of help.”