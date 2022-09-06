Avoid travel in Dunedin's hill suburbs - Southern

05 September

Police advise motorists to avoid travel in Dunedin's hill suburbs unless

absolutely necessary, because icy conditions are making driving treacherous.

Motorists can check local road conditions on the Dunedin City Council

webpage, and conditions on major roads around the region on the Waka Kotahi

NZ Transport Agency webpage.

© Scoop Media

