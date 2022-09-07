Name Release - Fatal Crash, Heathcote Valley
Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 5:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the man who died following a crash on
Martindales Road in
Heathcote Valley on 27
August.
He was Maxim Joseph Francis Huston, aged
77.
Police extend their sympathies to his family and
friends.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
