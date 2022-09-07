Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Sea Of Spicy Sights, Sounds And The Chilli Cheese Extreme

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 10:18 am
Press Release: Christchurch NZ

 Ōtautahi Christchurch central city came alive with a spicy spirit throughout August thanks to the inaugural Turn Up The Heat event created through a team focused on COVID recovery and activity in the city. The month of Spicy Sounds, Sights and Bites showcased events ranging from roaming characters, comedy, cabaret, drag, variety shows and a fiery food competition!

Over 50 central city hospitality joints joined the fiery food competition, each offering a different spicy dish or drink, all battling for spice supremacy. Over 500 public votes were placed rating each entry for quality and spice, with Black Burger crowned the inaugural winner for their Chilli Cheese Extreme burger entry.

The Chilli Cheese Extreme burger featured SpicyBoys Garlic Reaper Hot Sauce and Wagyu smashed patties, cheddar cheese, pickles, jalapeños, and chilli jam with a splash of jalapeño and lime mayo. The Chilli Cheese Extreme was one of the hottest entries in the competition. Head grill master Tom Cripps said, "a lot of time, testing and tasting went into it. At one stage, I caught some spicy sauce in the eye and had to wear an eye patch for half the day! We had a real range of people try it, including a nine-year-old boy who handled it well. We were also amazed at the number of people who returned to have it again and again."

Black Burger is located within Riverside Market. It was formed in 2020 by three mates who realised no one was making a classic LA-style cheeseburger using premium ingredients. If you are game enough to try the Chilli Cheese Extreme, Black Burger will continue it throughout September to celebrate the win.

Turn Up The Heat Programming Manager Holly Chappell-Eason curated a programme of 60+ events focused on supporting local artists and bringing some heat to the central city. There was everything from a New Regent Street serenade, a secret piano bar, roaming performances, free hip hop classes and a chilli circus at Little High. "It was such an honour to work with our incredible local Ōtautahi artists and hospitality industry to bring an exciting new festival to our city. I love being able to head out for a fun night of entertainment, food and drink - after the last couple of years, we've all needed a little spice in our lives," said Chappell-Eason.

Turn Up The Heat Coordinator Johnny Gibson said, “it was great to see parts of the central city come alive with some energy and excitement. For a first event, we're stoked with how it came together and the participation from the public and central city businesses. Year one is about building a great foundation, and we've done well. Looking forward, I’m excited to see where it can go from here, as I see huge potential for a thriving event that's truly unique to Ōtautahi Christchurch."

*Turn Up the Heat was created in partnership by ChristchurchNZ, Christchurch City Council, Christchurch Central City Business Association, Hospitality NZ and Property Council New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Christchurch NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Chile’s Experiment In Direct Democracy Failed


In overwhelming numbers yesterday – the “no” vote was 62% - the people of Chile voted to reject a draft Constitution that would have been one of the most progressive national charters in the world, enshrining gender parity and a range of social, indigenous and environmental rights. The failure will not mean the end of the process. Some 80% of Chileans previously voted to replace the Constitution inherited from the Pinochet era. Yet for now, it is back to the drawing board for a left that has been weakened by the outcome...
More>>




 
 


Government: Takes Action To Bring Down Youth Crime
The Government has announced a ‘Better Pathways’ package that aims to place more young people in education, training or work to drive down youth crime. “Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Pathways To Make New Zealand Home Now Open
The Government is delivering on its promise of a responsive and streamlined immigration system to help relieve workforce shortages while providing meaningful humanitarian support, Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>


Government: Foreign Minister To Visit Papua New Guinea
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Papua New Guinea next week to engage kanohi ki te kanohi with partners and visit key development initiatives in the region... More>>


Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>



National: Rotorua Emergency Housing Shows Govt Failure
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in complete denial about her Government’s failure over housing and its consequences, National’s Housing Spokesperson Chris Bishop says. “The appalling scenes of intimidation, violence, misery and crime... More>>


Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 