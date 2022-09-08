Stewardship Land Hearings To Begin On The West Coast

Public hearings about proposed changes to stewardship land classification on the West Coast will be held next week in person and online.

An independent National Panel of technical experts and a Ngāi Tahu appointed Mana Whenua Panel have assessed 504 parcels of stewardship land for its conservation, recreation and cultural values and made recommendations on classifications to give it the appropriate level of protection.

DOC received 660 individual submissions and 5,980 pro forma submissions on the proposals by the deadline of 23 August.

“A hearing is the next step in the process. We had 220 individuals and organisations indicate they wanted to be heard. This is now their opportunity to talk to the Hearing Panel in depth about their submissions,” says DOC Operations Director Karl Beckert.

In person hearings will be held on:

Monday 12 September, South Westland

Tuesday 13 September, Hokitika

Wednesday 14 September, Hokitika

Thursday 15 September, Hokitika (morning)

Thursday 15 September, Westport (afternoon)

Friday 16 September, Westport

Online hearings will be held on:

Tuesday 13 September (afternoon)

Monday 19 September – Wednesday 21 September

The Hearing Panel members are Reginald Proffit, Arna Litchfield, Neil Clifton, Katharine Watson, Francois Tumahai and Paul Madgwick.

Reginald Proffit will chair the Panel. Arna Litchfield will represent the Director General of Conservation.

“The information received through the hearings will be used to inform the National and Mana Whenua Panels’ final recommendations and DOC’s advice to the Minister of Conservation,” says Karl Beckert.

The Minister of Conservation will make the final decisions on the recommendations and advice.

