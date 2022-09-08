Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland’s First Electric Ferry Is On Track To Be On The Water In 2024

Thursday, 8 September 2022, 3:35 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Construction of Auckland’s first electric ferry is well underway.

It is one of two identical electric ferries being built for Auckland Transport (AT) by Auckland based boat builders McMullen & Wing. The electric ferries are being designed and engineered by Auckland based company EV Maritime.

Mayor Phil Goff says that at 24 metres long these will be the biggest fully electric ferries in the Southern Hemisphere.

“Upgrading the fleet with high quality, high capacity electric ferries is an important step towards reaching our commitment to cut emissions in half by 2030 and improving services for commuters,” he says.

“Each ferry will be able to carry up to 200 passengers and 30 bikes which is around twice the amount our ferries can currently take and will also provide a quieter, more reliable and comfortable service to Aucklanders.”

Auckland Transport’s Group Manager Metro Services, Darek Koper, says it is about ensuring we leave behind a clean, green Tāmaki Makaurau for the next generation.

“Aucklanders can now proudly say that we are making very real progress towards a low emissions public transport network.

“Our train network is now 100% electric, our buses are transitioning to electric, and we are seeing great progress on these first two electric ferries.

“The electric ferries will be able to last about 40km on one charge and will be able to travel at similar speeds to our current ferries.”

Like with full electric cars, the electric ferries run purely on the energy stored in onboard batteries.

These batteries will then be recharged from land-based charging points installed at AT’s wharves. They can be charged quickly and safely while loading and unloading passengers

McMullen & Wing’s Projects Manager, Craig Sutherland, says it’s exciting to see the progress that has been made on the electric ferries already.

“McMullen & Wing have been on the journey with EV Maritime since 2018 and the AT service has been a key focus throughout,” he says.

“After years of development it’s great to have these first two boats taking physical form and to translate the vision into future-focused jobs right here in Auckland.

EV Maritime’s co-founder, Michael Eaglen says this is the first step in a decarbonised ferry fleet for Auckland.

“These first two electric ferries are a fantastic opportunity for EV Maritime to demonstrate our vision for a zero-emission ferry system delivering fast, reliable and enjoyable services to the whole of the Auckland ferry network,” he says.

“Delivering on this vision relies on relentless drive for efficiency at every level of vessel development.

“The hull shape that we see taking shape now is the first tangible manifestation of this drive and the first of many differences needed to enable a fossil fuel free future not only for the shorter inner harbour routes but also for the longer mid and outer harbour too.”

The future of Auckland’s ferry network is changing, and this is good news for Auckland.

About the project:

  • The project is a collaboration between Auckland Transport, EV Maritime and boatbuilders McMullen & Wing.
  • Auckland Transport will receive a $27 million grant funding from the Government (administered via Crown Infrastructure Partners) to pay approximately 75% of the costs of constructing two new electric ferries. The funding comes from Infrastructure Reference Group’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.
  • Auckland Transport will own the two electric ferries, which will operate across all major inner and mid-harbour services. These vessels are in addition to new electric-hybrid vessels announced in July.
  • Construction of the plug was completed in August, which now sees construction of the hull mould underway. The “plug” creates the shape of the vessel, from which the re-usable moulds will be manufactured.

Image details:

  • July 2022 – This is the “plug” and was completed in August. The “plug” creates the shape of the vessel, from which the re-usable moulds will be manufactured.
  • September 2022 – Construction of the hull mould is now underway
  • 2024 – This is an image of what the boats will look like once complete

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On What The Rise Of Liz Truss Signals For Us


True, the writing is a bit florid, but the following passages capture a few of the psychological realities that have been dawning for some time: Very few of us realize with conviction the intensely unusual, unstable, complicated, unreliable, temporary nature of the economic organization by which [we] have lived for the last half century. We assume some of the most peculiar and temporary of our late advantages as natural, permanent, and to be depended on, and we lay our plans accordingly...
More>>




 
 


Government: Annual Tax Rates And Remedial Matters Bill Reintroduced
The annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill has been re-introduced today. It is the same as the annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill introduced last week, but without the proposal to standardise the application of GST... More>>



Government: Law Changes To Enable Faster Consenting, More Prefabs, Comes Into Force
Law changes that introduce a new voluntary certification scheme for modular component, or prefab, manufacturers, and strengthen New Zealand’s building... More>>

Government: Takes Action To Bring Down Youth Crime
The Government has announced a ‘Better Pathways’ package that aims to place more young people in education, training or work to drive down youth crime. “Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>



Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 