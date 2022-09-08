Auckland’s First Electric Ferry Is On Track To Be On The Water In 2024

Construction of Auckland’s first electric ferry is well underway.

It is one of two identical electric ferries being built for Auckland Transport (AT) by Auckland based boat builders McMullen & Wing. The electric ferries are being designed and engineered by Auckland based company EV Maritime.

Mayor Phil Goff says that at 24 metres long these will be the biggest fully electric ferries in the Southern Hemisphere.

“Upgrading the fleet with high quality, high capacity electric ferries is an important step towards reaching our commitment to cut emissions in half by 2030 and improving services for commuters,” he says.

“Each ferry will be able to carry up to 200 passengers and 30 bikes which is around twice the amount our ferries can currently take and will also provide a quieter, more reliable and comfortable service to Aucklanders.”

Auckland Transport’s Group Manager Metro Services, Darek Koper, says it is about ensuring we leave behind a clean, green Tāmaki Makaurau for the next generation.

“Aucklanders can now proudly say that we are making very real progress towards a low emissions public transport network.

“Our train network is now 100% electric, our buses are transitioning to electric, and we are seeing great progress on these first two electric ferries.

“The electric ferries will be able to last about 40km on one charge and will be able to travel at similar speeds to our current ferries.”

Like with full electric cars, the electric ferries run purely on the energy stored in onboard batteries.

These batteries will then be recharged from land-based charging points installed at AT’s wharves. They can be charged quickly and safely while loading and unloading passengers

McMullen & Wing’s Projects Manager, Craig Sutherland, says it’s exciting to see the progress that has been made on the electric ferries already.

“McMullen & Wing have been on the journey with EV Maritime since 2018 and the AT service has been a key focus throughout,” he says.

“After years of development it’s great to have these first two boats taking physical form and to translate the vision into future-focused jobs right here in Auckland.

EV Maritime’s co-founder, Michael Eaglen says this is the first step in a decarbonised ferry fleet for Auckland.

“These first two electric ferries are a fantastic opportunity for EV Maritime to demonstrate our vision for a zero-emission ferry system delivering fast, reliable and enjoyable services to the whole of the Auckland ferry network,” he says.

“Delivering on this vision relies on relentless drive for efficiency at every level of vessel development.

“The hull shape that we see taking shape now is the first tangible manifestation of this drive and the first of many differences needed to enable a fossil fuel free future not only for the shorter inner harbour routes but also for the longer mid and outer harbour too.”

The future of Auckland’s ferry network is changing, and this is good news for Auckland.

About the project:

The project is a collaboration between Auckland Transport, EV Maritime and boatbuilders McMullen & Wing.

Auckland Transport will receive a $27 million grant funding from the Government (administered via Crown Infrastructure Partners) to pay approximately 75% of the costs of constructing two new electric ferries. The funding comes from Infrastructure Reference Group’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

Auckland Transport will own the two electric ferries, which will operate across all major inner and mid-harbour services. These vessels are in addition to new electric-hybrid vessels announced in July.

Construction of the plug was completed in August, which now sees construction of the hull mould underway. The “plug” creates the shape of the vessel, from which the re-usable moulds will be manufactured.

Image details:

July 2022 – This is the “plug” and was completed in August. The “plug” creates the shape of the vessel, from which the re-usable moulds will be manufactured.

September 2022 – Construction of the hull mould is now underway

2024 – This is an image of what the boats will look like once complete

