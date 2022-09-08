Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

No Danger To The Public From Mercury Spill In Cromwell

Thursday, 8 September 2022, 6:47 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency has been responding to a small spillage of mercury that occurred in a house in Cromwell about 12.30pm today.

Otago Assistant Commander Craig Geddes said one crew from the Cromwell Volunteer Fire Brigade was at the property this afternoon to ensure it was secure and had been ventilated. There is no risk to the public.

Fire and Emergency’s hazardous materials unit will be deployed from Dunedin in the morning to assess the spillage and remove the contaminated material safely. At this stage the amount of mercury involved is not confirmed, but is understood to be small.

Fire and Emergency’s National Hazardous Substances Advisor Dr Trudy Geoghegan said the main risk from a mercury spill was from the vapour, but it can also be absorbed through the skin.

Immediate actions should include keeping children and pets well away, and ventilating the room where the spill occurred for 24 hours by opening external windows and doors to the area where the spill is, and closing doors to other parts of the house. Turn off the heating or air condition systems that circulate air around your house to prevent mercury vapours going into other parts of the house.

If people get it on themselves, they should avoid moving through the house to avoid spreading the mercury, and should wipe it off with a wet paper towel and put both the cloth and their clothing into a sturdy plastic bag for disposal.

Small spills can be cleaned up by householders by following the directions on the Ministry of Health’s website, but if they are unable to do this safely they should contact Fire and Emergency by calling 111.

It is important not to spread the mercury over a larger area. Never vacuum a mercury spill and do not try to wipe it up or use other cleaning products as this could spread the mercury over a larger area

If people are exposed to mercury vapour and are pregnant, or are concerned about their health they should contact their GP for advice or call the National Poisons Centre on 0800 POISONS.

Common ways people come into contact with mercury included broken thermometers and broken antique barometers. The circumstances of today’s spillage are still under investigation.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On What The Rise Of Liz Truss Signals For Us


True, the writing is a bit florid, but the following passages capture a few of the psychological realities that have been dawning for some time: Very few of us realize with conviction the intensely unusual, unstable, complicated, unreliable, temporary nature of the economic organization by which [we] have lived for the last half century. We assume some of the most peculiar and temporary of our late advantages as natural, permanent, and to be depended on, and we lay our plans accordingly...
More>>




 
 


Government: Annual Tax Rates And Remedial Matters Bill Reintroduced
The annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill has been re-introduced today. It is the same as the annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill introduced last week, but without the proposal to standardise the application of GST... More>>



Government: Law Changes To Enable Faster Consenting, More Prefabs, Comes Into Force
Law changes that introduce a new voluntary certification scheme for modular component, or prefab, manufacturers, and strengthen New Zealand’s building... More>>

Government: Takes Action To Bring Down Youth Crime
The Government has announced a ‘Better Pathways’ package that aims to place more young people in education, training or work to drive down youth crime. “Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>



Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 