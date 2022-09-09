Update: Unexploded ordnance located in Epsom

Cordons have been reinstated in Epsom following a report an old mortar shell was located at a residential property on Pukenui Road yesterday evening.

Police and the New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit responded to the report around 5:15pm.

The EOD unit were unable to remove the item last night and precautions were put in place to mitigate any risk.

Police and EOD have now returned to the Epsom location and are currently evacuating properties in the area as a precaution to allow the EOD team to dispose of the item safely.

The process of conducting a series of small controlled detonations is expected to take place between 11am and midday today.

The sounds from this will potentially be heard in the surrounding area.

The public will notice a Police presence in the area while the detonation takes place and until the area is deemed safe.

Diversions will be in place around the impacted area, however there should be no disruption to any main roads.

Police will advise when it is safe for evacuated residents to return to their homes.

We will provide a further update when available.

