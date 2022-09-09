Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update: Unexploded ordnance located in Epsom

Friday, 9 September 2022, 9:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Cordons have been reinstated in Epsom following a report an old mortar shell was located at a residential property on Pukenui Road yesterday evening.

Police and the New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit responded to the report around 5:15pm.

The EOD unit were unable to remove the item last night and precautions were put in place to mitigate any risk.

Police and EOD have now returned to the Epsom location and are currently evacuating properties in the area as a precaution to allow the EOD team to dispose of the item safely.

The process of conducting a series of small controlled detonations is expected to take place between 11am and midday today.

The sounds from this will potentially be heard in the surrounding area.

The public will notice a Police presence in the area while the detonation takes place and until the area is deemed safe.

Diversions will be in place around the impacted area, however there should be no disruption to any main roads.

Police will advise when it is safe for evacuated residents to return to their homes.

We will provide a further update when available.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Queen Elizabeth II: PM Mourns Death


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has expressed New Zealanders’ deep sadness at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, describing Her Majesty as a monarch with an unwavering sense of duty. “I know that I speak for people across New Zealand in offering our deepest sympathy to members of the Royal Family...
More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Government: Annual Tax Rates And Remedial Matters Bill Reintroduced
The annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill has been re-introduced today. It is the same as the annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill introduced last week, but without the proposal to standardise the application of GST... More>>



Government: Law Changes To Enable Faster Consenting, More Prefabs, Comes Into Force
Law changes that introduce a new voluntary certification scheme for modular component, or prefab, manufacturers, and strengthen New Zealand’s building... More>>

Government: Takes Action To Bring Down Youth Crime
The Government has announced a ‘Better Pathways’ package that aims to place more young people in education, training or work to drive down youth crime. “Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>



Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 