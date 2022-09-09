Cordons Lifted, Epsom

Police can advise evacuated residents are now able to return to their homes following a successful detonation of an unexploded ordnance in Epsom.

The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit conducted a series of small controlled detonations and have now safely disposed of the item.

There is no further risk in relation to this incident.

The surrounding roads have now reopened and all cordons have been lifted.

Police would like to thank the public for their patience and assistance while this detonation was carried out.

