Remembering Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

“E kui, e te kuini o Ingarangi, moe mai, moe mai, okioki ai.”

“Revered lady, the queen of England, go well to your place of rest.”

The passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is being felt around the globe, with many here in Tauranga Moana deeply saddened by the loss.

Commissioner Shadrach Rolleston pays tribute on behalf of Tauranga City Council, remembering Her Majesty as a constant source of strength and stability through her 70 year reign.

“Queen Elizabeth II lived a life of service with dignity and grace” says Shadrach.

“Her Majesty guided the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth through many turbulent times and was a symbol of strength and unity for millions” he adds.

“For many in our community the Queen has been a constant presence, and people will no doubt want to express their deepest condolences to the royal family,” says Shadrach.

Tauranga City Council will have books of condolences available for the community to sign from tomorrow, Saturday 10 September, at Council libraries across the city:

Tauranga Library - He Puna Manawa, 21 Devonport Road

Pāpāmoa Library - 15 Gravatt Road

Greerton Library - 139 Greerton Road

Mount Maunganui Library - 398 Maunganui Road

Mobile library - timetable/locations can be found here

Floral tributes can be placed near the large tree behind the Queen Elizabeth II Youth Centre at Memorial Park – access off Eleventh Avenue, and at Coronation Park on the corner of Maunganui Road and Nikau Crescent.

Council’s flag on Takitimu drive is flying at half-mast until further notice.

Queen Elizabeth II visited Tauranga on 9 February 1963, arriving on the Royal yacht Britannia which berthed at Coronation Pier in Mount Maunganui.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh on a launch in Tauranga harbour, Royal Visit, 1963 Image: Tauranga City

Tauranga residents spent many days preparing for the visit, with the pier covered with flowers in the shape of her personal standard, and the Town Hall festooned with lights and topped with a crown.

The official welcome was held at Memorial Park in the Sound Shell. As the Queen walked through the park, local girls dressed as Grecian maidens cast red and white petals at her feet. Following the formalities, the Royal party was treated to a Surf Carnival on the main Mount Beach.

© Scoop Media

