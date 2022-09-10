Maritime NZ Statement - Kaikoura Incident

Tracy Phillips, Maritime NZ Principal Investigator, said:

Maritime NZ offers its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the people who have died in today’s incident.

Maritime NZ has sent two investigators from Christchurch to Kaikoura. Any investigation activity will commence only after rescue/recovery operations have concluded.

We’ll be conducting a thorough investigation under the Health and Safety at Work Act and the Maritime Transport Act and we’ll do everything we can to support NZ Police in their investigation.

© Scoop Media

