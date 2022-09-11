Maritime NZ Statement #2 - Kaikoura Incident

Maritime NZ spokesperson said:

Maritime NZ’s investigators have commenced their inquiries into yesterday’s tragic events at Goose Bay to establish the cause of the accident.

This will involve reviewing the conditions on the day, examining the vessel and interviewing people involved.

We will conduct our investigation with the utmost sensitivity for those involved.

Maritime NZ’s investigators will work alongside NZ Police and Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) staff who are also establishing what happened. TAIC announced on Saturday night it is investigating.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still to be established. No further information is available at this time. We will assess the information gathered and decide the next steps.

