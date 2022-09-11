Update - Serious Crash, Whakaki - Eastern
Sunday, 11 September 2022, 8:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following the earlier single-vehicle
crash at the intersection of SH2 and Te Pairu Road, Whakaki,
Wairoa.
The Serious Crash Unit is examining the
scene.
Motorists are asked to remain patient as
traffic control is still in
place.
