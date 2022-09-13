Northland Regional Events Fund Reopens To Support Taitokerau Events

The Northland Regional Events Fund will open for the third round of funding applications in October, focussed on distributing event funding which drives visitation to Taitokerau Northland.

Having previously allocated two rounds of funding in 2021, the fund has distributed $800,000 towards high impact, innovative and sustainable event activity across the region.

“To date we have been able to support the current and future delivery of a range of exciting events featuring on the Taitokerau Northland events calendar. Events range from Māori culture, sporting, arts and music, showcasing the variety of events our region can offer, and acting as a drawcard for both out-of-region visitors and locals.” says Tania Burt, GM of Destination at Northland Inc.

One such event was the Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival which ran in the Bay of Islands area. The festival was supported in 2021 and 2022 by the Northland Events Fund and was developed by local event organiser, Jackie Sanders of Jacman Entertainment.

"The Regional Events Fund was absolutely vital in the establishment of the Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival over the last 2 years. With that support the event blossomed in 2022 to 38 events over 5 weeks, attracting thousands of attendees and showcasing Te Tai Tokerau's amazing culture, arts, food and music. It enabled us to focus on collaboration, bringing Northland iwi, businesses and community organisations together to embrace and realise our potential”, says Sanders.

The festival attracted over 6,000 attendees to the Bay of Islands, however, was one of the few funded events to be delivered within the expected timeframe.

“While many events have been delayed due to gathering and travel restrictions, we’re committed to continuing to build a strong pipeline of events. The fund gives us the opportunity to provide support in the right places, driving visitation to Taitokerau and boosting our economy through supporting the recovery and development of events in the region.” says Burt.

Applicants must demonstrate the positive impact on the local economic landscape by offering new experiences within the region, or additionality to existing events. To aid prospective applicants in their preparation, a workshop will be held this month to provide detail on the application criteria and process.

To bring more cohesion to existing event funds available in Taitokerau Northland, a collaborative panel has been convened consisting of representation from Whangārei District Council, Far North District Council, Kaipara District Council and Northland Inc. The panel make recommendations and final decisions on the allocation of the fund, ensuring a Northland-wide spread of events.

Applications open on Monday 3rd October and close on Friday 4th November 2022. A hybrid (online and in-person) workshop open to all prospective applicants will be held at The Orchard Business and Events Hub in Whangārei on Wednesday 21st September.

Applicants are invited to find all relevant information online at https://www.northlandnz.com/regional-events-fund and contact Northland Inc for more information through events@northlandnz.com.

