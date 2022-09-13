Update On River Road Homicide

Police have now identified the woman who was discovered deceased in a vehicle at the River Road Recreational Reserve last week.

Formal identification procedures have identified the woman as 18-year-old Ariki Rigby of Napier.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family and wider Whānau. Police and Victim Support will be offering them support at this difficult time.

Police are following a number of lines of enquiry in relation Ariki’s death but we continue to appeal for information from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 220905/1265.

Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

