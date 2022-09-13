Update On River Road Homicide
Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 10:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have now identified the woman who was discovered
deceased in a vehicle at the River Road Recreational Reserve
last week.
Formal identification procedures have
identified the woman as 18-year-old Ariki Rigby of
Napier.
Our thoughts and sympathies are with her
family and wider Whānau. Police and Victim Support will be
offering them support at this difficult time.
Police
are following a number of lines of enquiry in relation
Ariki’s death but we continue to appeal for information
from the public.
Anyone with information is asked to
contact Police on 105 quoting file number
220905/1265.
Information can be provided anonymously
to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
The COVID-19 Protection Framework, also known as the traffic light system, will be removed from 11.59pm tonight, Monday 12 September, so all New Zealanders can continue to move forward with certainty, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced...More>>
For those who do not regard King Charles III as their liege lord, these have been a difficult few days, with the promise of more to come. One of the reasons that republican sentiment has been so absent from the media coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II is that the local republican movement has chosen not to comment until the official ten day period or mourning is over. In the absence of a lobby group to press for the republican option, the media has been unable/unwilling to kick off a debate on the desirability of maintaining the monarchy...More>>