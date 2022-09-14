Creative Communities Scheme Grant Recipients Announced

The Kāpiti Coast District Council Grants Allocation Committee has awarded the Creative Communities Scheme funds to 14 applicants across a wide range of arts projects. The total value of the allocated funding is about $23,000.

The scheme helps artists and community organisations establish and implement local art initiatives and is a partnership programme between Kāpiti Coast District Council and Creative New Zealand.

Mayor K Gurunathan says the Council was pleased to receive so many quality applications from across the district.

“I want to thank everyone who made a submission. It’s a real testament to the vibrant creative sector we have here in Kāpiti.

“This year’s recipients will use their grants to fund projects as diverse as music and theatre performances, ceramic, clay and writing workshops, dance classes, creative workshops for rangatahi, and more,” Mayor Gurunathan says.

A list of all recipients and their projects, and more information about the scheme, is on the Council’s website at kapiticoast.govt.nz/creativecommunities

