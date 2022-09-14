Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cambridge Police base celebrates official opening

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 4:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Cambridge’s new Police hub celebrated its official opening day today.

The new base is the first to be developed under the signed partnership agreement between Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) and NZ Police to support the build of modern, sustainable, community-minded Police facilities across the Waikato.

The build is also a reflection of NZ Police’s strategy Te Huringa o Te Tai, to improve outcomes for mana whenua.

Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin welcomed guests to today’s opening ceremony, which included Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, district staff, iwi dignitaries, community partners and those who had been influential in the planning and building process.

Commissioner Coster says the new base moves away from the traditional look and feel of Police Stations.

“The centre includes the concepts of manaakitanga, haumarutanga, hāpori providing services to the community and enabling public safety – a hub that welcomes the community in, and a building that is tailored to the unique characteristics of the community it serves,” says Mr Coster.

“It incorporates many elements reflecting the local environment and community, including visual elements of significance to Waikato-Tainui and use of the region’s Hinuera stonework.”

“In this case by partnering with local iwi we acknowledge the significance of the opportunity to operate in this tribal location known as Te Oko Horoi.”

“We hope we have achieved our goal of creating a Police base that is modern, culturally aware, and representative of the local hapū, iwi and community, so we can better support and deliver the service our community expects and deserves and we can continue to focus on building a stronger community together,” says Mr Coster.

“For Tainui Group Holdings and certainly for Waikato-Tainui, this partnership is not just about bricks and mortar; it is very much about positive social outcomes and impact,” says Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua, Chair of Tainui Group Holdings.

“We are very excited to have this new base to police from,” says Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin.

“It provides a more modern-fit-for-purpose and functional Policing space for our staff, while incorporating co-location spaces for community groups and local iwi to help foster relationships.”

Key features of the new hub include a whānau room, an open plan constable’s room with hot desk capacity, break out rooms, a tactical asset room, and a wellness room, which opens out onto a courtyard that also serves as a memorial space for staff who have worked in Cambridge but are no longer with us.

The whole concept of the build was based on a welcoming feeling, says Inspector Loughrin.

“The whānau room provides a collaborative space for engaging and working with community partners to better support youth issues, family harm, mental health and our own staff to respond to the diverse needs of the community.”

As part of the day’s events, Commissioner Coster was invited up to unveil the station’s plaque, followed by a blessing by iwi and a tour of the base.

There are 15 staff based at the hub, including PST teams, Road Policing and Prevention staff.

It has been built on the site of the previous Police house, which is centrally located on the corner of Fort and Victoria streets.

“We are within easy access to the main town centre and suburban Cambridge, which gives us the opportunity to connect with the community and quickly respond to incidents,” says Inspector Loughrin.

“This is a welcoming space that our community feels safe coming to, where we can provide a great service to everyone.”

The Cambridge Police base has been accessible and operational since August.

The front counter is open between 8am and 4pm on weekdays, allowing members of the community to report crime or speak directly to a Police staff member if they have any concerns for their safety or need Police support.

