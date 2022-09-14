Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZCTU Mourns Death Of Inaugural President

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 5:04 pm
Press Release: NZCTU

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions acknowledges the passing of Ken Douglas and the huge legacy he left within the union movement.

Ken Douglas was the inaugural president of the NZCTU from 1987 to 1999. He also had a significant impact on the international trade union movement, holding key international positions at the ICFTU in the region.

NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff said Ken Douglas was a giant of the union movement.

“Ken was a towering figure, who commanded enormous respect for his commitment to the trade union movement and the principle of worker solidarity.”

“Ken was Secretary of the Federation of Labour, before becoming President of the NZ Council of Trade Unions during an extremely challenging period – and he always championed the interests of working people throughout his work.”

“He not afraid of debate, or new ideas during his time as CTU President, and he encouraged affiliates to take a strategic and planned approach.”

“After he retired from the NZCTU, Ken went on to hold several governance positions in both the NZ private and public sector.”

“Ken will be deeply missed by all of us who knew him and worked with him”

“We send our deepest sympathy to Ken’s family.”

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

