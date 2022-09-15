Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Food And Beverage Sector Opportunities For Kāpiti

Thursday, 15 September 2022, 11:57 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council hosted more than 30 key stakeholders, including a variety of local Food and Beverage businesses, at a strategy presentation session held at Southwards Car Museum on Tuesday 6 September 2022.

The District Council, in conjunction with the Economic Development Kotahitanga Board, recently engaged First Retail Group to undertake research into Kāpiti’s food and beverage sector. Research findings have been compiled into a Food and Beverage Cluster Report, which was presented to guests at last week’s event.

Neil Mackay, Chair of the Economic Development Kotahitanga Board, says the objective of this work was to develop a picture of how the sector is evolving, understand stakeholder-led requirements for success, and determine potential funding sources for cluster concepts.

“We want to ensure we can leverage opportunities to support the impressive small producers, artisan food operators, brewers and hospitality businesses that are a growing sector here. This report reinforces their strengths and provides a roadmap for continued success,” says Mr Mackay.

Kāpiti Coast District Council Economic Development Manager Mark Ward says the report forms part of a wider sector strategy that is currently being finalised. It also complements Council’s overarching 2020-23 Kāpiti District Economic Development Strategy and the Regional Economic Development Plan Food and Fibre programme that was launched earlier this month.

“The district has a naturally collaborative food and beverage sector, which has evolved into a strong unique selling point. There is a real opportunity here, with such creative and innovative operators who call Kāpiti home,” says Mr Ward.

“The report reinforces their strengths and provides a roadmap for continued success. It outlines that a network cluster group and precinct groups could elevate existing relationships to improve communication and productivity to further strengthen this position.

“The report is the culmination of a huge amount of work, and I look forward to supporting the next steps as resource is put in place. This includes resourcing a champion to setup the cluster and create workstreams that support connectivity and collaborative outcomes. We acknowledge the ongoing support of WellingtonNZ who are co-funding this work alongside Council.”

Chris Wilkinson, the Managing Director at First Retail Group, presented the report’s findings back to local businesses and stakeholders at the event.

“As a food and beverage sector, Kāpiti is coming into its ‘heyday’,” says Mr Wilkinson.

“It was a privilege for the team to engage with more than 45 food and beverage businesses and understand their perspectives of this unique sector.”

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A Fun Summer, With Covid Anxiety


No more traffic light alert system. No more vaccine mandates, even for those in healthcare. Masks are no longer mandatory in retail outlets or on public transport, and required only in healthcare settings, and for those caring for the sick and elderly. Who’s afraid of the Big Bad Virus? Not us, not anymore. “This will be the first summer in three years when there won’t be the question of what if?” PM Jacinda Ardern said on Monday...
More>>



 
 


Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism
There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>



Government: Investing In 1000 More Teachers And Student Learning Affected By COVID-19
The Government is continuing to invest in teachers and students, through a multi-million dollar package to boost teacher supply and provide extra support for young people whose learning has been disrupted by COVID-19... More>>


Justice: Retired High Court Judge To Assess Hall Compensation Claim
Hon Rodney Hansen CNZM KC has been appointed to assess Alan Hall’s compensation claim, Justice Minister Kiri Allan announced today.
Mr Hansen, a retired Judge of the High Court of New Zealand, was previously appointed to assess Teina Pora’s claim... More>>



Government: Honouring The Legacy Of Ken Douglas
Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed her sadness and condolences at the passing of leading trade unionist Ken Douglas... More>>

Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 