Settled Weekend Ahead

Thursday, 15 September 2022, 1:01 pm Press Release: MetService
This weekend, the weather across much of
Aotearoa/New Zealand is set to be dry and settled. Again,
cool mornings quickly give way to sunny and warm afternoons
for most of the country, although it may feel cooler in the
shade due to low humidity. Metservice meteorologist Karl
Loots said this was thanks to a large area of high pressure
moving across the country. A front approaches from the
Tasman Sea on Sunday, but its only real effect on the
weekends weather will be strengthening northerly winds and a
few showers to western parts of the South Island. It does
bring a wet and windy start to the week for much of the
country so make the most of the weather this
weekend. “A pleasant weekend can be expected for most,
with fine and mild afternoons expected across the
country.” Said Loots.
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
No more traffic light alert system. No more vaccine mandates, even for those in healthcare. Masks are no longer mandatory in retail outlets or on public transport, and required only in healthcare settings, and for those caring for the sick and elderly. Who’s afraid of the Big Bad Virus? Not us, not anymore. “This will be the first summer in three years when there won’t be the question of what if?” PM Jacinda Ardern said on Monday... More>>