Settled Weekend Ahead



Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism

There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>





Government: Investing In 1000 More Teachers And Student Learning Affected By COVID-19

The Government is continuing to invest in teachers and students, through a multi-million dollar package to boost teacher supply and provide extra support for young people whose learning has been disrupted by COVID-19... More>>



Justice: Retired High Court Judge To Assess Hall Compensation Claim

Hon Rodney Hansen CNZM KC has been appointed to assess Alan Hall’s compensation claim, Justice Minister Kiri Allan announced today.

Mr Hansen, a retired Judge of the High Court of New Zealand, was previously appointed to assess Teina Pora’s claim... More>>



