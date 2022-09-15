Council Facilities To Close For Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) offices, libraries and recreation facilities across the district will close on Monday 26 September in line with the government's recent announcement to mark the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen confirmed the closure for the one-off public holiday acknowledging it was an opportunity for many in the local community to mourn the Queen, join local commemoration events and watch the State Memorial Service taking place that day in Wellington.

“I know many people are feeling a sense of loss at the present time. It is therefore fitting that we take time to reflect on Her Majesty’s more than 70 years’ service to Aotearoa New Zealand and the rest of the Commonwealth,” he said.

“Given the unique and significant circumstances, it is also fitting that we extend this opportunity provided by Monday’s public holiday to Council employees who are all part of our local community,” he said.

Anyone needing to report an urgent issue can do so by calling the Council’s normal afterhours service on 03 441 0499. Non-urgent issues can also be reported via the Council website or Snap Send Solve mobile app.

© Scoop Media

