Invercargill Vehicle Owners - Keep Security In Mind

Thursday, 15 September 2022, 8:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are reminding people in Invercargill to lock their cars even when
parked in driveways after a number of vehicle break-ins.

“Police have been surprised by the number of people who do not lock their
vehicles at night, leaving handbags, wallets and other valuable items in
vehicles,” says Detective Sergeant Grant Johnstone.

"We would all like to see the best in people and think we can trust those
around us, however vehicle theft is an opportunistic crime," he says. 

Some suburbs are being targeted by thieves more than others, and in some
cases there has been criminal damage.

"A number of tyres have been slashed and in one case a vehicle set alight
outside a Fulton Street home. At least four vehicles have been stolen where
the keys have been left inside unlocked vehicles,” says Detective Sergeant
Johnstone.

Police believe the same thieves are targeting unlocked vehicles in
residential driveways and parked on streets. 

To help police in apprehending those responsible, we would ask people to
report ‘at the time’ any suspicious activity during the small hours of
the morning likewise if you know who is responsible for this spate of
offending, phone the Invercargill Police, 105 or anonymously to Crimestoppers
on 08 105 55111.

Police ask people to be extra vigilant around their vehicles ensuring
vehicles are locked and secure with keys not left in vehicles along with
valuable personal items in plain view.

Vehicle crime can have a devastating impact. Here are some simple steps you can take to make your vehicle as safe as possible:

· Always lock your car, motorbike, bicycle or other vehicles
even when parked in a driveway. A car alarm, steering lock, or good quality
chains are extra deterrents too. Ideally keep all vehicles in a garage or out
of sight. 
· Park in well-lit areas if you park your car on the street
overnight. 
· Put a prevention sticker on your windows or flashing LEDs on
the dashboard. 
· Keep valuables out of sight - keys, laptops, mobile phones,
GPS devices and wallets and purses - If it can be seen, it can be a target.
If you can’t take it with you, tuck it away out of sight.

