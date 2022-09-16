Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke's Bay Secondary Schools Environmental Challenge

Friday, 16 September 2022, 11:45 am
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

The Regional Council is holding its inaugural Hawke’s Bay Secondary Schools Environmental Challenge on Tuesday 20 September, where participating schools will present their challenge projects.

Eleven schools have been involved in their own environmental projects and six are ready to present, including Iona College, Sacred Heart College, William Colenso College, Napier Girls’ High School, Taikura Rudolph Steiner and Havelock North High School.

Regional Council Environmental Education Community Facilitator Hinerangi Price says this is a culmination of work that began earlier in the year.

“The challenge has prompted more sustainable conversations among students and staff, with different departments now thinking about what they can do to support sustainability.

In its inaugural year our hope is to build on this and encourage more schools to participate next year, it’s open to all secondary schools. Regional Council understands the value of environmental education and this challenge is another way to support this vital topic across our secondary school sector,” says Ms Price.

The panel of judges includes Napier Central School teacher Heidi-Ann Phillips, along with The National Aquarium of New Zealand Educator Karli Lett who are looking forward to hearing each school’s project and presentation.

1st place prize is $1000, 2nd and 3rd each receive $500, which will go towards their project. The three winning schools will be decided and notified on Friday 23 September following deliberations.

All participating schools will receive a certificate and small gift which will be awarded on Tuesday after their presentations.


 

