Wide Range Of Events Planned For Kāpiti Seniors’ Week

Kāpiti seniors can look forward to an extended array of activities and events aimed specifically at them as Te Wiki Kaumātua Seniors’ Week 2022 spills across two weeks this year.

Kāpiti Coast District Council People and Partnerships Group Manager Janice McDougall said they were trying something different after two years of the pandemic affecting council activities.

“Previously we’ve run an expo-style event where people gather in one place to look at displays of the activities are on offer in our District for our older residents. This year we decided instead to run a longer programme that enables our seniors to check out the different clubs and events in action.

“We want to help our older residents feel more connected, so we've partnered with organisations and businesses across our District to make it possible for seniors to try out many of the clubs and activities on offer specifically for them,” Ms McDougall said.

The Council has published a booklet outlining special events, activities and promotions for seniors starting from the International Day of Older Persons on 1 October and running until 16 October.

“Fittingly, after the trials of the past two years, this year’s theme for the International Day of Older Persons is about resilience. Personal connection, creativity, and keeping active are some of the most important ways people can build or maintain resilience. This is particularly important as we age, and in retirement.

“Our programme offers opportunities for all three – from meeting people in groups like Age Concern and Grey Power, through to community patrolling, body and brain fitness, word and card games and play with your grandchildren, music, dance, Te Reo and digital classes, driving safety, coffee dates, composting, and more.

“We’re sure there’ll be something for everyone, so we encourage all our seniors to give it a go,” Ms McDougall said.

Copies of the ‘Te Wiki Kaumātua Seniors’ Week 2022’ event book can be picked up at Council libraries and service centres. You can also read or download it at kapiticoast.govt.nz/older-persons-council.

