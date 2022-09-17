Serious Crash, Flat Bush - Counties Manukau
Saturday, 17 September 2022, 1:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Stancombe Road, Flat Bush involving multiple vehicles and a
cyclist.
The crash was reported just before
8:15am.
Initial indications are one person is
seriously injured.
Cordons are in place at the scene
and motorists are advised to avoid the area and use
alternative
routes.
