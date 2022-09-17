Manor Park Shared Pathway Opens

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Saturday, 17 September 2022, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

The Manor Park Shared Pathway was officially opened at a ceremony this morning. The event was attended by Hutt City Council, Greater Wellington, Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit, Te Āti Awa, Taranaki Whānui, and Ngāti Toa, and members of the community.

The 1.7-kilometre Manor Park section of the trail further completes the Hutt River Trail, providing a connection to the Remutaka Cycle Trail Great Ride. The Trail encourages more active travel, helps to reduce congestion and emissions, and offers a recreational attraction for people across the city and region to enjoy.

Mayor Campbell Barry said he’s excited to see this section of the trail completed and is looking forward to people utilising the link to the Remutaka Cycle Trail Great Ride.

"The Remutaka Ride is an excellent local attraction and having this section of the path completed will enable people to easily and safely access the trail, bringing more people to Lower Hutt.

"Lower Hutt’s network of cycleways and shared paths play a critical role in developing our alternative transport network, contributing to a reduction in emissions and congestion, and ultimately helping us achieve our goal of zero net emissions by 2050."

Hutt City Council Chief Executive, Jo Miller, said that it was great that Manor Park was now fully connected to the Remutaka Cycle Trail Great Ride.

"This project demonstrates how the communities and councils can work together to create a shared path that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and gives people the opportunity to get out and experience more of Lower Hutt’s beautiful backyard."

Greater Wellington Council Chair Daran Ponter added that the shared path is great testimony to what working together can produce.

"It’s an excellent result and a brilliant example of what the Crown, regional government and local government can achieve by working together.

On a broader level, such co-operation will be vital to achieving climate goals, no one agency can do so alone."

Greater Wellington’s Flood Protection Manager, Graeme Campbell, said this project builds on 30 years of collaboration.

"The Manor Park pathway, which runs through the golf club carpark to Silverstream Bridge, completes the missing link for the Hutt River Trail along this side of the river.

"Work on the Hutt River Trail began 30 years ago as a joint project of Rotary, Greater Wellington and the Upper Hutt and Hutt City councils, and it’s fantastic to see this last part of the trail joined up, enabling the trail to finally deliver on its full promise as the most visited recreation space in the region."

This project was led by Hutt City Council, in collaboration with Greater Wellington, Upper Hutt City Council, and Waka Kotahi, with significant involvement, commitment and persistence from the community, including the Rotary Club.

This work has also been made possible through Resilient River Communities - a joint initiative of Kānoa - RDU, regional councils, and local authorities focused on developing and upgrading vital river management and flood protection schemes in Aotearoa.

