Fatality Confirmed Following Incident In Nawton, Hamilton

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith:

Police can confirm that a person has died following an incident in Roy Street, Nawton, Hamilton this morning.

Police were called to the residential property at 11am. One person was treated by Ambulance staff at the scene, but sadly the person has died.

One person has been taken in to custody and is assisting Police with their enquiries.

An investigation is underway.

