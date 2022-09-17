Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Slow Down And Arrive Safe

Saturday, 17 September 2022, 1:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Tairawhiti Police urge motorists to slow down on their local roads, after a road policing operation last weekend ticketed dozens of speeding drivers in the space of just three hours.

Police discovered that some drivers are regularly and blatantly ignoring the speed limit, often exceeding it by some margin.

The latest operation ran between Friday 9 and Sunday 11 September, in the mid-afternoon on each day

The roads that were the focus included SH2 Manutuke, which has an 80kph limit. Police issued 20 infringement notices here during two, one-hour periods (the first on Friday afternoon, the second on Sunday afternoon) with the highest speed recorded being 104kph.

Police also issued 12 infringement notices in a one hour period on SH35 Wainui Rd on Saturday 10 September. The stretch of road has a 60kph limit (northbound) and the motorists issued infringement notices were all traveling between 70 and 74kph.

Speed is one of the main drivers contributing to trauma on our roads and Sergeant Steven Murray of Eastern District Road Policing says that he’s staggered that the message still isn’t getting through to some drivers.

“It’s disappointing that some drivers are continuing to put not only themselves at risk, but other road users and people living nearby in the community.

“The speed limit is not a target. Drivers should not only regularly review their speed, but also the surrounding geography, volume of traffic and their fatigue levels and adjust their driving accordingly.”

Police are committed to reducing death and serious injury on our roads and remind motorists that they should expect to see police patrolling the region’s roads anytime, anywhere.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


The media coverage of the mourning process for Elizabeth II seems to be as endless as the lines of people waiting patiently to pay their respects. (The British are very good at standing in queues.) New Zealand’s official ten day mourning period ends on Monday, after the state funeral in Westminster Abbey. Yet then – a week later - the special one-off holiday on September 26 will invite us all back into the grief cycle once more...
More>>



 
 



National: Bishop Appointed Campaign Chair
The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon... More>>



Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism
There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>



Government: Investing In 1000 More Teachers And Student Learning Affected By COVID-19
The Government is continuing to invest in teachers and students, through a multi-million dollar package to boost teacher supply and provide extra support for young people whose learning has been disrupted by COVID-19... More>>


Government: Helping Small Businesses Get Paid On Time
The Government is adding to the support it has offered New Zealand’s small businesses by introducing new measures to help ensure they get paid on time. A Business Payment Practices disclosure regime is being established... More>>


Government: Honouring The Legacy Of Ken Douglas
Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed her sadness and condolences at the passing of leading trade unionist Ken Douglas... More>>

Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 