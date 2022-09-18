Unexplained Death Following House Fire - Manurewa

Police have recovered a body inside the scene of a fire at Manurewa.

The fire occurred around midnight last night at a residential property in Nina Place.

A post mortem examination will take place in the next days to confirm identification and determine the cause of death.

Police will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire, supported by FENZ.

A male occupant from the address remains at Middlemore Hospital after sustaining extensive burn injuries from the fire.

The scene will remain under Police guard until the scene examination is completed.

© Scoop Media

