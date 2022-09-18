Information Sought Following Incidents In Central Auckland

Auckland Police would like to hear from anyone that was confronted by a man around Britomart in Auckland City last night.

He was acting aggressively towards others.

In one incident a group was confronted by the man in the vicinity of Tyler Street and Queen Street around 2:30am.

The man allegedly pulled a tyre iron from his trousers and started swinging it at the group, hitting at least one person.

The man has also punched another person, causing them to fall to the ground.

Anyone that was involved in one of these incidents or had a similar experience is encouraged to come forward and speak with Police.

This behaviour will not be tolerated by Police and we would like to hold this person accountable for their actions.

Information can be given by contacting the Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 3026557 and quoting file number 220918/8757.

