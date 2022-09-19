Information Sought Following Incidents In Central Auckland

Police have charged a man following an appeal for a man confronting members of the public around Britomart.

A series of incidents occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

A 23-year-old man has now been charged by Police over the incident.

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today on charges of assault and intentional damage.

Police would like to acknowledge members of the public who contacted us as part of our appeal.

Police cannot rule out further charges being laid as part of our investigation.

