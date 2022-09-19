Two Men Arrested In Dunedin For Serious Drug Offences

Police with the assistance of Customs have arrested and charged two men in connection to serious drug offences.

Following the seizure of 91kg of cocaine in the USA in August, NZ Police have been investigating an international criminal syndicate’s alleged involvement in the importation of Class A drugs into New Zealand.

Investigators conducted a number of enquiries as part of Operation Port. On Saturday 17 September, Police arrested two foreign nationals, aged 31 and 45, who were allegedly attempting to take drugs off a ship docked at Port Chalmers, Dunedin.

They appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Monday 19 September, on serious charges that relate to conspiring to import cocaine into New Zealand. Both have been remanded in custody.

The identification and arrest of the two men clearly illustrates the cooperation and strong partnerships we have with our international partners in targeting criminal activity at our borders and in the community, and making New Zealand a hard target for organised crime to operate.

Detective Inspector Albie Alexander says Operation Port is another example of New Zealand Police and Customs’ commitment to disrupting and dismantling organised drug networks operating in this country and reducing drug harm in our communities.

Cam Moore, Customs Investigations Manager, said Customs will work with Police and international partners to detect and put a stop to criminal operations and their proceeds of crime at every opportunity.

Operation Port remains ongoing and Police cannot rule out further arrests.

