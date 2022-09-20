Four people taken into custody following burglaries

Four people were taken into custody following a series of burglaries in Hawke's Bay.

Just before 1am on Monday, a vehicle which was reported stolen from a Napier address was used by a group of offenders who broke into a commercial premises in Emerson St, Naper and appear to have taken a number of items.

A short time later, another commercial premises on Emerson St was broken into and items taken. CCTV footage later showed the same vehicle was used in that burglary.

At about 2.40am, police received reports of the same vehicle leaving a business in Hastings and a pursuit commenced through Hastings, with the occupants throwing objects out of the vehicle at Police.

The vehicle was spiked on Tomoana Rd, Hastings and the vehicle lost its left rear tyre, but continued to Napier, where it was eventually stopped by Police and three youths and a 19 year old were taken into custody without incident.

The majority of the stolen property has been recovered. Hawke's Bay's Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Martin James says the arrests are an example of the commitment of Police to reducing crime in our communities.

"We acknowledge this type of offending causes concern and harm in our community and it will not be tolerated," says Inspector James.

“It’s important we all remain vigilant to help ensure the safety and security of our local retailers and the whole community.”

We encourage people to report any suspicious behaviour to Police.

You can do this by calling 105 or 111, if it’s happening now.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The 19 year old and two of the youths are due to reappear in court next month. The third youth was referred to Youth Aid.

© Scoop Media

