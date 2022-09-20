Get Ready To Vote – Tuesday 20 September 2022

Voting is now open and closes at 12 noon on Saturday 8 October 2022.

"Keep an eye out in the mail for your voter packs – more information on the candidates and voting papers will arrive in letterboxes from Friday 16 September," says Monique Davidson, Horowhenua District Council's Chief Executive. "Anyone who is currently enrolled can vote and have a say on who should govern them and make decisions on what happens in Horowhenua over the next three years. If you haven't enrolled, it is not too late - you can request to cast a special vote."

Ballot Boxes

There are nine voting boxes across Horowhenua for you to place your voting papers in, located at:

· HDC Civic Building (126 Oxford Street, Levin);

· Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō (10 Bath Street, Levin);

· Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom (92 Main Street, Foxton);

· Shannon Library (Plimmer Terrace, Shannon);

· Te Whare Mahana (32 Bristol Street, Levin); and

· Horowhenua Learning Centre (HLC) (102 Liverpool Street, Levin).

"We try to make it as easy as possible for you to vote. You can even vote while doing your shopping, at Levin New World (21 Bath Street, Levin), Levin Pak'n Save (508 Queen Street, East, Levin) and Foxton New World (Corner of Whyte Street and Main Street, Foxton) or you can find your closest New Zealand Post Box," says Davidson.

If you post your voting papers, make sure you have them in the mail by Wednesday 5 October 2022 so they get back to us in time (by 12 noon on Saturday 8 October 2022).

Where and how to cast a special vote

If you haven't yet enrolled to vote, if you've enrolled after 12 August 2022, or your voting pack is damaged or lost, you can cast a special vote.

Visit us at the locations below to enrol and request special voting papers. These will be available from 16 September to 12 noon on 8 October 2022 at:

· HDC Civic Building – Monday to Friday (except Wednesdays): 9am to 5pm, Wednesday 9.30am to 5pm

· Shannon Library – Tuesdays from 10am to 12pm

· Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom – Thursdays from 10am to 2pm

· Te Whare Mahana – Mondays from 10am to 2pm

If you can't come to one of the voting sites to cast a special vote, then we can send the forms to you. Email ashleych@horowhenua.govt.nz or call 06 366 0999 and we can help.

Although you can cast a special vote when you have not enrolled to vote, you'll have to enrol by Friday 7 October 2022 for your vote to be valid. You can enrol to vote:

· online at vote.nz; or

· by phoning 0800 36 76 56.

To find out if you're already enrolled, or for more information on how to enrol, visit elections.nz

"Whether you're voting or standing in the upcoming elections, it's important you play your part in creating a future we can all be proud of. Have your say. Vote," ends Davidson.

For more information visit horowhenua.govt.nz/Elections

