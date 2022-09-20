Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson Marina Masterplan: A Modern Facility For A Coastal City

Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

A masterplan that will transform Nelson Marina into a modern, world-class facility for both boaties and the community to enjoy is due to be adopted at a Council meeting held on Thursday 22 September.

The masterplan contains a raft of new initiatives for the Marina over a 10 - 15 year time period, including:

A new waterfront promenade for walking and cycling

A revitalised pocket park

New premises for a café and other food and beverage outlets with views of the Marina

A potential location for a new sea sports facility for clubs using non-powered vessels

Substantial improvements to boating infrastructure at the Marina will include:

A dedicated fuel pier

Reconfiguration of the public boat ramp area to reduce congestion

A future-proofed and nationally competitive marina hardstand and new boat hoist

Reconfiguration of marina berths to meet excess demand for larger berth sizes and ensure the existing water space is used optimally

Plans for a future marina extension to meet demand over the next forty years

Long-term plans for a dry stack to provide efficient on-land storage.

A month-long period of community engagement resulted in more than 200 submissions on the masterplan, with 89% of people in general agreement with the plan.

Throughout the consultation period, the Nelson Marina team directly engaged with a number of groups that had strong ties with the Marina, including Te Tau Ihu iwi, Nelson Marina Advisory Group (NMAG), Nelson Marina Berthholders Association (NMBHA), Friends of the Haven, Marina contractors, Port Nelson Limited (PNL), Nelson Harbourmaster, the Sea Sports Alliance (SSA), surrounding businesses, Tasman District Council, and berth holders.

Submissions were also received from a wide variety of Nelson organisations, including Te Whatu Ora Nelson, Bicycle Nelson Bays, the Disabled Peoples Association and Sport Tasman.

Strategic Development and Property Subcommittee Chair Gaile Noonan says detailed submissions from a wide range of individuals and groups were incredibly useful for the Marina team.

“There’s a tendency for people to wonder if submissions to Council can make a difference, but I think the final plan here is a great example of Council listening to the feedback it has received and making smart adaptions to its planning.

“The masterplan has strong community support, and I am really looking forward to seeing our Marina expand into a genuine public asset once the plan is implemented.”

Support for the plan was widespread, but there were numerous suggestions from all groups as to how individual projects should be implemented. Many of these ideas have been included in the strategy, for instance, the idea of including a playground in the pocket park. Others suggestions will be considered when individual projects within the plan get underway.

Another change was made to ensure strong partnership with Te Tau Ihu iwi so that any improvements to the Marina uphold the mana of tangata whenua.

“It’s vitally important to have iwi onboard with our plans, and we want the designs, layout and the allocation of space to be seen as an opportunity to recognise and acknowledge that this is an area of significance to iwi,” says Marina Manager Nigel Skeggs.

“We’ve altered the plan to ensure that Te Tau Ihu iwi are to be partnered with and that the environmental health of the Haven is preserved.”

The consultation revealed strong public support for the new Sea Sports facility, but there were some concerns about whether the site itself would provide a safe place for launching boats.

“We’ve clarified that further studies will be carried out to make sure the proposed facility is fit for purpose and safe for the launching and retrieval of all watercraft and participants in most weather conditions,” says Nigel. “These changes have been reflected in our concept plans and render images.”

Once the masterplan is adopted, the Marina team intend to start work on initial projects this year.

At the same Council meeting, elected members will be considering the constitution and incorporation of a Management Council Controlled Organisation (CCO). The new Management CCO will be tasked with overseeing the governance and operations of Nelson Marina as it sets out on its new journey of investment and development, as per the approved Masterplan. Work will now commence to recruit board members with relevant experience.

To read the full plan visit: shape.nelson.govt.nz/marina-masterplan

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


The media coverage of the mourning process for Elizabeth II seems to be as endless as the lines of people waiting patiently to pay their respects. (The British are very good at standing in queues.) New Zealand’s official ten day mourning period ends on Monday, after the state funeral in Westminster Abbey. Yet then – a week later - the special one-off holiday on September 26 will invite us all back into the grief cycle once more...
More>>



 
 

National: Sam Uffindell Rejoins Caucus
The National Party caucus met today and reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, following an independent investigation which found that Mr Uffindell did not engage in the serious behaviour alleged in the media... More>>


National: Bishop Appointed Campaign Chair
The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon... More>>



Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism
There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>



Greens: Govt Must Reunite Afghan Refugees With Their Families
The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to support victims of war, oppression, and violence to reunite with their families and put down roots in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Government: Helping Small Businesses Get Paid On Time
The Government is adding to the support it has offered New Zealand’s small businesses by introducing new measures to help ensure they get paid on time. A Business Payment Practices disclosure regime is being established... More>>


Government: Honouring The Legacy Of Ken Douglas
Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed her sadness and condolences at the passing of leading trade unionist Ken Douglas... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 