Update: Manurewa Death

Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 5:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Veronica McPherson, Counties Manukau CIB.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a death in Manurewa on Saturday night.

Scene guards remain at the Nina Place address and a scene examination is ongoing.

A man hospitalised following the fire has been charged with Male Assaults Female and Contravenes a Protection Order.

Yesterday a bedside court hearing was held as the man remains in hospital.

Meanwhile Police are continuing to treat the death as unexplained and enquires remain ongoing.

As part of this a post mortem has been completed however further tests and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full extent of criminal liability.

As such, Police cannot rule out further charges being laid.

The victim’s family are being supported by Victim Support and the investigation team as they deal with their tragic loss.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police cannot make any further comment.

