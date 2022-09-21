Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Excitement For Seniors’ Week Never Gets Old

Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Sustainability workshops, social clubs, exercise classes, Zealandia tours and improv theatre are just some of the events for Wellington’s older community during Te Wiki Kaumātua – Seniors' Week 2022.

Running from Saturday 24 September to Saturday 1 October (which is also International Day of Older Persons), Te Wiki Kaumātua – Seniors' Week is an annual event organised by Wellington City Council that encourages, engages, and connects our older community through a variety of events.

This year’s theme is Taonga, where we offer up ways to celebrate the amazing older people living in Pōneke, the value they offer, and the things they treasure.

This year’s events include a guided tour of Wellington Museum, social drama classes and some safer driving courses.

Te Wiki Kaumātua – Seniors' Week programme (1.4MB PDF)

Senior Resilience Advisor Vondy Thornton says there is also a great array of digital workshops to help upskill older people on different technology.

“There are workshops that teach a variety of skills from accessing eBooks and Audio books on a smartphone, to recognising and avoiding online scams. These are some great skills that will positively add to everyone’s life.

“We’re proud of Wellington’s vibrant older community and excited for the opportunity to celebrate them during the Seniors’ Week events, especially with the last two years being changed and interrupted due to COVID-19 restrictions. We are still encouraging attendees or staff to wear a face mask if they feel comfortable though,” adds Vondy.

Stephen Opie, Chief Executive of Age Concern Wellington, says this week shows how much Pōneke treasures its older people.

“Te Wiki Kaumātua is a fantastic initiative and a great opportunity for older people to get out and about, meet some new people and have a go at things they may not have tried before.

“It’s great to see so many organisations and community groups coming together to provide a huge range of different activities and events.”

Some events may be postponed or cancelled due to the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day on Monday 26 September. To find out more about the events previously scheduled for this day, please contact citycommunities@wcc.govt.nz.

To find out more about the events being held during Seniors’ Week, check out the programme, go to wellington.govt.nz/seniorsweek or email citycommunities@wcc.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


Air New Zealand’s new non-stop service to JFK international airport in New York recently received a ton of free publicity, even though the airline's mishandling of passenger baggage on the first New York to Auckland run was also an epic embarrassment. Since it was ordinary taxpayers who bailed out the national airline during its time of Covid need, all of us have a vested interest in the airline’s recovery plans. Expect some turbulence during the next few years...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Investor Migrant Visa Opens
The new Active Investor Plus visa category created to attract high-value investors, has officially opened marking a key milestone in the Government’s Immigration Rebalance strategy... More>>

National: Sam Uffindell Rejoins Caucus
The National Party caucus met today and reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, following an independent investigation which found that Mr Uffindell did not engage in the serious behaviour alleged in the media... More>>


National: Bishop Appointed Campaign Chair
The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon... More>>



NZ Republic: Reignites Head Of State Debate Following Royal Succession
“With the mourning period for the Queen now at an end, it’s time to discuss the future of the monarchy in Aotearoa” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic... More>>



Greens: Govt Must Reunite Afghan Refugees With Their Families
The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to support victims of war, oppression, and violence to reunite with their families and put down roots in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Government: Helping Small Businesses Get Paid On Time
The Government is adding to the support it has offered New Zealand’s small businesses by introducing new measures to help ensure they get paid on time. A Business Payment Practices disclosure regime is being established... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 