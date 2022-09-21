Excitement For Seniors’ Week Never Gets Old

Sustainability workshops, social clubs, exercise classes, Zealandia tours and improv theatre are just some of the events for Wellington’s older community during Te Wiki Kaumātua – Seniors' Week 2022.

Running from Saturday 24 September to Saturday 1 October (which is also International Day of Older Persons), Te Wiki Kaumātua – Seniors' Week is an annual event organised by Wellington City Council that encourages, engages, and connects our older community through a variety of events.

This year’s theme is Taonga, where we offer up ways to celebrate the amazing older people living in Pōneke, the value they offer, and the things they treasure.

This year’s events include a guided tour of Wellington Museum, social drama classes and some safer driving courses.

Te Wiki Kaumātua – Seniors' Week programme (1.4MB PDF)

Senior Resilience Advisor Vondy Thornton says there is also a great array of digital workshops to help upskill older people on different technology.

“There are workshops that teach a variety of skills from accessing eBooks and Audio books on a smartphone, to recognising and avoiding online scams. These are some great skills that will positively add to everyone’s life.

“We’re proud of Wellington’s vibrant older community and excited for the opportunity to celebrate them during the Seniors’ Week events, especially with the last two years being changed and interrupted due to COVID-19 restrictions. We are still encouraging attendees or staff to wear a face mask if they feel comfortable though,” adds Vondy.

Stephen Opie, Chief Executive of Age Concern Wellington, says this week shows how much Pōneke treasures its older people.

“Te Wiki Kaumātua is a fantastic initiative and a great opportunity for older people to get out and about, meet some new people and have a go at things they may not have tried before.

“It’s great to see so many organisations and community groups coming together to provide a huge range of different activities and events.”

Some events may be postponed or cancelled due to the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day on Monday 26 September. To find out more about the events previously scheduled for this day, please contact citycommunities@wcc.govt.nz.

To find out more about the events being held during Seniors’ Week, check out the programme, go to wellington.govt.nz/seniorsweek or email citycommunities@wcc.govt.nz.

