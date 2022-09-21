Section Of Queen Charlotte Drive To Reopen Tomorrow

Queen Charlotte Drive, between Havelock and the Grove Jetty, will reopen from 9.00 am tomorrow, Thursday 22 September 2022, however the vehicle length restriction of 12.6m will still apply.

Marlborough Roads Manager, Steve Murrin says roading crews have been working around the clock since the August storm event to restore access as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Tomorrow’s reopening follows specialist inspections of the stretch of road,” Mr Murrin said.

“Temporary speed restrictions and traffic management will be in place as minor works continue. Drivers are urged to travel carefully and expect delays,” he said.

“We’re making good progress on the section of Queen Charlotte Drive that remains closed, between the Grove Jetty and Picton, and an update will be made next week.”

Anakiwa Road, as far as the Tirimoana Jetty, will also reopen from 9.00 am tomorrow. Beyond this point Anakiwa Road remains closed.

