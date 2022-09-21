Latest Graduating Wing Have ‘done Their Homework’

Latest graduating wing have ‘done their homework’

Fifty eight new recruits of the 358 Wing will be attested as constables and graduate from their initial training tomorrow (Thursday 22 September). They will start in their districts on Monday 3 October.

The wing members will be deployed to all Police districts in New Zealand.

Police Minister Hon Chris Hipkins, Wing Patron Stacey Shortall, and Commissioner Andrew Coster will attend the ceremony.

Over half the wing have bachelor, post graduate or other tertiary qualifications. The vast range of academic qualifications sits alongside the variety of ethnicities, languages and life experiences.

Among those graduating is first in wing Recruit George Littlejohn, who’s spent his entire working life serving his country with a successful career in the New Zealand Army. “Although the Police recruitment process is long, it’s well worth it! Sixteen weeks at college has given me life-long mates and memories. I grew up in the Wairarapa and it’s given me so much, so I can’t wait to get home and serve my community.” George will be deployed to Wellington District.

The Leadership Award goes to Recruit Matthew Rayner - Nga Puhi, Ngāti Wharara (hapū), Ngāti Whatua, Te Uri o Hau (hapū). Matthew says: “My mission has been to help whānau within my community to move towards Tino Rangatiratanga or having the ability for whānau to choose their own destiny. A barrier for many whānau to achieve this is family harm and the drivers of crime. With me wearing a blue uniform and helping remove some of these barriers I will feel like I’ve helped some people move towards being able to realise their Tino Rangatiratanga.” Matthew is deployed to Central District.

Recruit Tawhanga Dawson was born and raised in Rotorua. “I grew up only speaking te reo Māori and attended kohanga reo and kura kaupapa Māori for the entirety of my schooling, I did not begin to learn English until I was eight years old. My older brother Wiremu is in Police, and he is a big part of why I decided to start a career as a police officer.” Tawhanga will be deployed to Bay of Plenty district.

Recruit Bridget Kiddle is no stranger to physical fitness, team spirit and hard work. “My background in competitive sport is what steered me towards the police. I played for the Black Sticks Women’s hockey team in 2016 and played in the English Women’s Premier Hockey League after that. The team and people-centric nature of policing is what makes me excited to wear the blue,” she says. Bridget is deployed to Tasman District.

Wing Patron: Stacey Shortall, is a respected lawyer and highly regarded leader who is committed to improving the lives of others. Stacey’s wing has benefitted from all the skills, experience and dedication she applies to helping others.

Among her many achievements is the establishment of the “Who did you help today?” Charitable Trust, within which is The Mothers Project for imprisoned mothers to improve relationships with their children; and Homework Club to support school children with their learning experience.

Some of the wing have been to Russell School in Cannons Creek to help the kids at the Homework Club. Stacey has also launched a nationwide campaign to set up other homework clubs at more schools around the country.

The Royal New Zealand Police College staff have been involved in a Homework Club at a local school since 2016.

Awards

Minister’s Award recognising top student – Constable George Littlejohn, Wellington District.

Patron’s Award for Second in Wing, recognising second top student – Constable Isaac Webb, Auckland City District.

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership – Constable Mathew Rayner, Central District.

Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award – Constable George Littlejohn, Wellington District.

Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award – Constable Sam Lennox, Central District.

Firearms Award – Constable Sam Lennox, Central District.

Deployment

The wing will disperse to the following districts:

Northland – 3, Waitematā – 4, Auckland City – 5, Counties Manukau – 9, Waikato – 4, Bay of Plenty – 4 , Eastern – 3, Central – 4, Wellington – 10, Tasman – 3, Canterbury – 5, Southern – 4.

Wing demographics

Of the wing, 31 percent are female and 69 percent are male. New Zealand European make up 65.5 percent of the wing, with Māori 6.9 percent, Pacific 12.1 percent and Asian 15.5 percent.

