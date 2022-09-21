Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Papamoa East Interchange Progress - Final Traffic Changes

Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 5:47 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Preliminary earthworks for the construction of the Papamoa East Interchange are making good progress.

To support earthworks, traffic on the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road (TEL) will have a further traffic lane switch scheduled tonight Wednesday 21 September, before a more permanent change overnight on Monday 26 September. This will see three lanes of the TEL reopened and speed increased from 50km/h to 70km/h - this will remain in place for the next six months.

Construction of the Papamoa East Interchange started last month with works to construct an earth embankment on the westbound side of the motorway. This phase of work also includes the construction of a number of stormwater culverts and the embankment for the on/off ramps. This work is in preparation for construction of the interchange bridge and roads, scheduled to start in 2023.

Tonight Wednesday 21 September, traffic will switch to the outer lanes of the TEL, to allow reinstatement of the median barrier.

Then, on the night of Monday 26 September, the last phase of traffic management will be implemented. This final and longest phase will see three lanes of traffic reinstated, at a speed limit of 70km/h.

The outer westbound lane will remain closed for another six months, to allow continued earthworks on the Bell Road side of the TEL to occur safely.

These changes in traffic management could be delayed as a result of poor weather.

Digital signs alert drivers to upcoming works and speed monitoring is in place.

We appreciate drivers' patience with these works and urge people to keep to the signposted speed limits for everyone’s safety.

Papamoa East Interchange - construction schedule:

Once earthworks finish, the embankment needs to settle as some of the construction site is on peat-based farmland. This settlement time ensures the stability of the ground, to be able to carry the load of the interchange itself.

Early next year will see the start of works on the extension of Te Okuroa Drive, which will eventually connect with the new interchange. Construction of the interchange itself is planned to start mid 2023 with a planned opening of the interchange early 2026.

