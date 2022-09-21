Rubbish And Recycling Collections On Monday 26 September
Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 7:31 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council
Kerbside collections as normal on Monday’s
public holiday
Despite the public holiday on
Monday 26 September as a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II,
kerbside collections will continue their normal schedule.
All households will have their kerbside collections on their
usual allotted day of the week.
Read
more about kerbside collections.
Refuse
transfer stations on Monday's public
holiday
All Refuse Transfer Stations (RFTs)
will remain open for their usual Monday operating hours. In
addition, Pāuanui RTS and Coromandel RTS, which are not
usually open on a Monday, will be opened as a special
one-off arrangement.
Refuse Transfer Station
opening hours Monday 26
September
- Whitianga,
Whangamatā, Thames: 8.30am –
2.30pm
- Tairua: 9am –
4pm
- Matarangi: 1.30pm –
5.30pm
- Coromandel and Pāuanui:
8.30am – 2.30pm
Read
more about our Refuse Transfer
Stations.
