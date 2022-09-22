Residents Request A Say On Bespoke Housing Intensification Plan For Christchurch

Following the unprecedented NO vote on intensification by the Christchurch City Council the number of groups supporting the Council’s stand is growing, and they want a say in any bespoke plan that might be developed.

21 citizens' groups have now sent a joint letter (attached) to the Mayor and Councillors, suggesting a way forward.

Residents’ voices had a major influence in persuading Councillors to vote NO to the one-size-fits-all legislation. In fact, had Council voted YES last Tuesday, the government’s potentially damaging medium density standards would have taken effect tomorrow (Friday 23 Sept) with no right of appeal.

The weight of public opinion also appears to have helped get the city past the point where the government might have immediately appointed a commissioner to take over the process, with Environment Minister David Parker saying he wants more information before deciding next steps.

Mayor Dalziel has written to the Minister pointing out the intensification legislation never made sense for the city. Her letter also said ‘Council staff are ready and willing to work alongside government officials in more detailed discussions about possible options’.

The residents’ groups say they are wary of possible predetermined outcomes dictated by senior Council staff and government officials. They say they (and Christchurch Community Boards), need to be part of that conversation as well.

