Metlink Services Will Operate To A Sunday Timetable On Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day
Friday, 23 September 2022, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council
Metlink bus, train and ferry services will operate to a
Sunday timetable on Monday 26 September during the public
holiday marking the passing of the Queen.
Travellers
are advised to “know before you go” and should check the
latest timetable and travel information on the Metlink
website at metlink.org.nz and the
Metlink app.
Normal weekday timetables will resume on
Tuesday 27
September.
