Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Whanganui To Host 2022 National Kaumātua Service Providers Conference

Monday, 26 September 2022, 7:05 am
Press Release: Rauawaawa Kaumatua Charitable Trust

25.09.22: The National Kaumātua Service Providers Conference is back following a two-year hiatus and will address the challenges that face kaumātua, while harnessing the opportunities an ageing population can bring.

Whanganui Kaumātua Kaunihera and Ngā Tai o te Awa will host this year’s conference, which is being held from 14 to 16 November at the Whanganui Function Centre.

The theme is ‘Kaumātua Tino Rangatiratanga – He Iringa Kōrero ki Āpōpō: From Yesterday to Tomorrow’. Five keys streams will feature during the conference – Pandemic & Emergency Response, Technology, Health, Housing, and Wellbeing.

Conference organising committee chairperson, John Niko Maihi, says Whanganui tikanga will be upheld throughout the conference, offering a cultural and educational experience for all delegates.

“The river is the source of spiritual and physical sustenance. Te Awa Tupua is a spiritual and physical entity that supports and sustains both the life and natural resources within the river and the health and wellbeing of the iwi, hapū and other communities to the river.

“The conference aims to foster the sharing of knowledge, promotion, resources, and best practice models from within Aotearoa and internationally,” says Mr Maihi.

RKCT chief executive and organising committee member, Rangimahora Reddy, says it was crucial to re-establish the conference following the challenges Covid has presented over the past two years.

“New Zealand, in line with global trends, faces a significantly increasing ageing population, with forecasts for those aged 65 years and overreaching up to 25.5 per cent by 2051. This fact, accompanied with the recent experience of Covid lockdowns, the digitisation of kaumātua lives, and the prevalence of inequities in hauora, housing and welfare, has led to the need for this conference.

“The pandemic has revealed who in our community are most at risk of losing their lives from Covid-19 and who continue to be impacted today. Unfortunately, kaumātua feature predominantly in that space, so highlighting the lessons from the last few years and the importance of wellbeing, housing security, connectedness, financial security, and resourcing is critical. Particularly, if kaumātua are to safely navigate today’s environment and whatever the future holds.

“While there are no major funding streams available to support kaumātua to move from a situation of surviving to one of thriving, this year’s conference will focus on finding solutions to benefit kaumātua and their whānau,” says Mrs Reddy.

She says this year’s conference is an investment to positively impact the shape of the kaumātua sector in the future.

“Our kaumātua of today and tomorrow deserve a sector which is culturally responsive, well-informed, well-resourced, and well-staffed to support the aspirations of a growing ageing population. To achieve this, our hui will bring experts from fields who either serve, have lived experience, conduct research and/or develop policy instrumental to kaumātua wellbeing, independence, and self-determination,” she says.

The three-day conference will include ministerial speakers, keynote presentations, world café style workshops, panel discussions, networking opportunities, conference dinner, and exhibitor stalls. It will build on learnings from past conferences, and identify actions needed to ensure kaumātua of today and tomorrow are better informed, connected, healthier, resourced and experience a greater sense of self-determination in their ageing journey.

The intended audience for the conference is kaumātua and aged sector service providers (including iwi groups), government ministers and agencies, policymakers, the academic community, National Science Challenges, funders, NGOs, and others interested in the challenges and potential of a rapidly growing kaumātua sector.

Early bird tickets are still available. CLICK HERE to register.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Rauawaawa Kaumatua Charitable Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



"I Have Seen With My Own Eyes Young People Being Killed By The Leaders Of The TPLF."


Fistum Tsegaye, a journalist of the terrorist group TPLF surrendered to the Ethiopia's Defence Force. Mothers in Tigray “have no place to hide their children from the terrorist group that is snatching them away.” More>>



 
 


Green Party: Backs School Strike Demands
The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“We are running out of time and I am running out of patience with the pace of change,” says co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw... More>>

National: Public Service Commissioner To Probe Mahuta Links
Contracts between Nanaia Mahuta’s husband Gannin Ormsby and the Crown will be investigated by the Public Service Commissioner, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

Government: New Investor Migrant Visa Opens
The new Active Investor Plus visa category created to attract high-value investors, has officially opened marking a key milestone in the Government’s Immigration Rebalance strategy... More>>



Government: Landmark Agreement For Māori Fisheries Celebrates 30th Year
The 30th anniversary of the Fisheries Deed of Settlement is a time to celebrate a truly historic partnership that has helped transform communities, says Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rino Tirikatene... More>>


Government: Depositor Compensation Scheme Protects Kiwis’ Money
New Zealanders will have up $100,000 of their deposits in any eligible institution guaranteed in the event that institution fails, under legislation introduced in Parliament today... More>>

NZ Republic: Reignites Head Of State Debate Following Royal Succession
“With the mourning period for the Queen now at an end, it’s time to discuss the future of the monarchy in Aotearoa” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 