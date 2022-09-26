Serious Crash, Rangiriri - Waikato
Monday, 26 September 2022, 6:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
two-vehicle crash on Rodda Road, Rangiriri.
Police
were called about 4.10pm.
The road is closed, with
diversions in place.
Motorists should avoid the area,
if
possible.
