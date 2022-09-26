Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update – Hamilton Shopping Centre Burglaries Investigation

Monday, 26 September 2022, 6:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke.

Police are continuing to investigate incidents at two shopping malls in Hamilton on Sunday.

At around 5:45am, a group of offenders smashed their way into a retail complex on Hukanui Road, Chartwell, entering multiple stores and taking numerous items.

The group assaulted a security guard before leaving the scene, who is resting at home after being treated at Waikato Hospital.

At about 11.30am a group of offenders entered a jewellery store inside The Base Shopping Centre in Te Rapa, and smashed counters, taking items.

We are following strong lines of enquiry on both incidents, including working to determine whether there are any links between the two.

The investigation team is grateful to people for contacting Police with information and footage.

However Police strongly urge people to call 111 rather than put themselves in harm’s way during such incidents.

Police recognise that people will be shaken by these events and may have concerns about their safety while shopping.

There is a greater Police presence at each of Hamilton's three large malls today to reassure anyone who might be concerned about yesterday's incidents.

Our enquiries are still in their very early stages, and we ask anyone who has not yet been in touch with Police to call 105, quoting job number 220925/5685 for the Chartwell incident or 220925/6221 for the Base incident.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

